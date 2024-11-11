Singles’ Day is annually celebrated on November 11 to encourage singles to embrace the status and focus on personal growth. Today is the day to celebrate singlehood, self-care and self-love. While participating in social activities and shopping is fun, nothing screams “the best Singles’ Day celebration” than entertainment. For all those singles on Singles’ Day, here are some movies on OTT that you can watch for every mood!

The “embracing yourself” version

Embracing and pampering oneself definitely sets the mood for Singles’ Day. Self-discovery and self-love is the need of the hour. If you are someone whose thoughts resonate with this, then watch these movies on OTT now:

1. Queen

Sometimes, what you think is best for you might not be the case and the universe has its twisted way of sending that message to you.

Something similar happened with Rani Mehta, the central character of Queen, who gets her heart broken by the love of her life and goes on her honeymoon alone.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

2. Nomadland

Fern, a widow who loses everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West and lives as a modern-day nomad.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. English Vinglish

No age, marital status or background defines who you are! Shashi Godbole from English Vinglish, is a classic example of this sentence. Shashi was a homemaker in Pune who often got mocked by her family for her poor English-speaking skills.

Though it made her feel insecure at times, her sheer determination to learn the language changed the perspective of her family.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Self-discovery: Male versio

Why should girls have all the fun? Here are some movies on OTT for men to watch this Singles’ Day.

4. Happy Bhag Jayegi

Bilal Ahmed is the son of an ex-governor who has always suppressed his feelings while trying to make his parents and everyone around him happy. But, his encounter with a feisty woman named Happy changes the way he sees life.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

5. Dil Chahta Hai

Three inseparable childhood friends drift apart when love enters their lives. The whole movie revolves around how these three men, completely different from each other, find love and the true meaning of life.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends go on a three-week-long bachelors road trip to Spain in order to re-establish the bond that they lost due to their busy lives.

OTT Platform: Netflix

“Friendship is the key” version

Who needs a love interest when we have friends in our life?

7. Kai Po Che!

Based on “The 3 Mistakes of My Life,” a third best-selling novel by Chetan Bhagat, Kai Po Che follows three friends based in the city of Ahmadabad.

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Vivek, Kaushik, and Uppi rekindle their old dreams of filmmaking, resolve conflicts and re-discover themselves on a trip to Goa.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

“Single and ready-to-mingle” version

Let’s be real: some of us crave a new relationship on this Singles’ Day. If you want to feel sparks fly and butterflies flutter in your stomacn, this movie on OTT is made for you!

9. Qarib Qarib Single

Jaya Shashidharan is a 35-year-old widow leading a monotonous life until she meets Yogi, a lesser-known poet who helps her move on and believe in love.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

So, what’s your Singles’ Day mood? Whether you’re all about self-discovery, ready to mingle, or just enjoying quality time with friends, these movies on OTT will cater to you.

