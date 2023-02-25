In a moment of shock for all those who choose renowned food outlets over street stalls for the sake of food safety, the KFC chain was found using harmful reused oil here in Vizag. On Friday, 24 February 2023, the food safety department conducted a surprise check at the new KFC outlet in Dwaraka Nagar to learn that the oil in their fryers had breached the permissible limit of reusability. According to the TPC machine used to determine the edibility of oils, the oil at the KFC outlet contained 37% Total Polar Compounds. As per FSSAI standards, oils are deemed harmful and inedible if the TPC meter reads above 25%.

Previously, several noted food outlets in the city, such as Barbeque Nation, Helapuri Restaurant, and others, were found to have committed similar offences. In this recent development, a multi-national brand such as KFC resorting to such practices is sending shockwaves to frequent visitors and food connoisseurs. It is already known that Kentucky Fried Chicken is one of the fast-expanding brands in Vizag, with branches at major locations such as MVP Colony, CMR Central, RTC Complex, and others.

Health experts have attributed several illnesses, such as heart problems and gastrointestinal disorders, to the consumption of such overly reused oil. A further report on FSSAI’s action on the KFC outlet at Dwaraka Nagar, Vizag, is yet to be known.

