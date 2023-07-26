To cater to the demand, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has extended the run of a few special trains connecting Visakhapatnam to major stations. The extension of these trains aims to clear the passenger rush.

Here are the details of the extended special trains to and from Visakhapatnam.

Train number 08543 Visakhapatnam- Bangalore Cant weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3:55 pm from 6 August to 24 September to reach Bangalore Cantonment on the next day at 12:30 pm. (8 trips)

In the return direction, train number 08544 Bangalore Cant-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Bangalore Cant at 3:50 pm on Mondays from 7 August to 25 September to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 1:30 pm. (8 Trips)

Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajpuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cantonment

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7:00 pm from 2 August to 27 September to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09:05 am.

In the return direction, the train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7:40 pm from 3 August to 28 September to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09:15 am.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Also, the Visakhapatnam to Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm on Tuesdays from 1 August to 26 September to reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10:30 pm.

In the return direction, train number 08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly Special will leave Mahbubnagar at 6:20 pm on Wednesdays from 2 August to 27 September to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09:50 am.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Another train, the Visakhapatnam to Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7:00 pm from 7 August to 25 September to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09:15 am.

In the return direction, the Tirupati to Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 11:55 pm on Tuesdays from 8 August to 26 September to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10:15 am.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

