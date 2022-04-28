The summer heat has surely been quenching our thirst and seems to only get worse as the days pass. With the government now giving a warning of a heatwave hitting the state over the next four days, it’s time for us to consciously keep ourselves hydrated. If you are from Vizag and are searching ‘fruit juice centres near me’ stop and check out this list for that extra nutritional benefit.

Scroll down for a list of the most famous juice shops among the locals in Vizag.

#1 Ayyappa Juice Shop

Located at TSR Complex, Shop No. 42, Ground Floor, Waltair Station Approach Rd, Dwaraka Nagar, it is a very old establishment known to many generations among the locals. Not only famous for their juices but they are also known to have the best fruit bowls.

#2 Basha Fruit Juice Centre

Located beside the HDFC Bank, on Chinna Waltair Road, this is yet another famous juice centre visited by the locals. Just like a typical juice centre found across the city, this shop offers you all the varieties. From seasonal fruits to the regular all year round fruits, this store is always packed. The taste is what stands out, and we are yet to find out the secret.

#3 Sampath Vinayaka Fruit Juice Centre

Located at Lawson’s Bay, this is one centre which is well known. Try their long list of fruit juices on a hot summer afternoon and keep yourself well hydrated. From watermelon juice to seasonal juices like mango, you will find every variety here.

#4 Pure O Natural

Located at Waltair Main Rd, Near Laxmi Ganapathi Temple, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair, this is a chain of juice centres set up across many cities in the country. The store is known for its fresh and natural juices, along with a spread of fruits and vegetables you can shop at the same time. With a variety of combinations available, this is a one-stop store for natural nutritional needs.

#5 Lassi Shop

Not only ice cream and milkshakes but this outlet is also known for its collection of fresh fruit juices. With quite a few branches across the city, the next time you visit one, make the healthier choice. From normal fruit juices to detox juices, they offer an exhausting list for you to try alongside fruit custards and sales.

