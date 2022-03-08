The Govt of Andhra Pradesh (AP) passed a new Government Order (GO) on Monday with revised movie ticket prices. This decision has concluded the controversy over the cinema ticket prices issue. As per the G.O, a set of new rules were issued after taking into consideration the recommendations of all stakeholders of TFI following the High Court order.

According to the new GO issued on Monday, the theatres have been categorized into non-AC theatres, AC theatres, special theatres, and multiplexes. Each of them has two sub-categories – premium and non-premium. In a Municipal Corporation, the lowest ticket price is fixed at Rs. 40 and the highest at Rs. 250. The ticket prices range from Rs. 30 to Rs. 250 in a Municipality and from Rs. 20 to Rs. 250 in a Panchayat. The order also stated that of the five shows per day, one show must be reserved compulsorily for screening small budget films, whenever the release of a big-budget film clashes with a small budget release. This has been done to ensure the prosperity of all the films disregard of the budget.

Along with price slabs, the new G.O is said to be aimed at promoting the growth of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. Super big-budget films will be allowed special rates only if 20% of the shooting takes place in AP. Last month, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Ali, and others from the Telugu film industry met with YS Jagan to discuss the regulation of ticket prices. Further, the meeting was directed at the collaboration of both the Telugu speaking states for the betterment of the film industry as a whole.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi tweeted “I thank Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of the film industry for bringing out a G.O revising the movie ticket fares considering the survival of the industry as well as bringing entertainment closer to common man’’, welcoming the new G.O.