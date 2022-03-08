In a tragic incident, a man killed his father over a petty argument near Atcuthapuram of Visakhapatnam District. The murder came to light on Monday, 7 March 2022. As per the facts stated by the concerned police officials, Viyyapu Apparao (52) was killed by his son Raju. Apparao, who was a daily wage labourer, raised cattle for a living. His son Raju was said to be a lorry cleaner.

Apparao was a resident of Narapaka, a suburd of Avarajam. Upon reaching home for lunch on Sunday, he asked his son to take care of the goats for the rest of the day. Raju said no to the father and got frustrated with him, which led to a heated argument between them. When Apparao tried to manhandle, Raju pushed him away. This caused Apparao to fall down, resulting in a major injury to his head.

This injury caused the death of the 52-year-old. Apparao’s wife Nookaratnam called up the 100 helpline number immediately and reported to the nearby police station. Raju tried to burn the dead body, to hide the truth. This act was stopped by the police officials, who reached the spot on time. The Visakhapatnam Police have arrested the man who had killed his father. Further investigation is said to take place on this matter.

In a similar incident, a man killed his father near Rajamundry on Sunday. Ch. Sekhar Babu was killed by his son Sarat Babu (51), for having an extramarital affair. Sarat, who believed that this would defame his family, killed his father with the help of his friends.