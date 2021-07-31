Tollywood has been making announcements off late and the announcements are only getting louder. Every announcement is something special as it provides important information about the most awaited movie. The latest was the ‘First Notice’ reveal of Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

In the post made by Mahesh Babu on Twitter, we see him getting off a car. The caption reads, “Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi!” The post also announces the movie’s release date to be 13 January 2022.

On 29 July, social media went abuzz when Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, announced that the film’s first look will be launched on 31 July at 4:05 pm. Sharing the announcement, the post read “Witness our SuperStar in a never seen before avatar.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu. The plot for the film is written & directed by Parasuram. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also has comedian Vennela Kishore and versatile actor Subbaraju in prominent roles. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The filmmakers have roped in S Thaman for music, R Madhi for cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. The film’s principal photography commenced on 25 January 2021.

Recently Saregama South announced that it has collaborated with Mythri Movie Makers to present the audio of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The movie title translates to ‘Government’s bid’, and the filmmakers have not been missing a chance to play with words for all their announcements. For instance, on resuming shoot, the post on the official handle read ‘Back to AuCTION’. Then, instead of releasing the first look, Sarkaru Vaari Paata issued its “First Notice”.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Update

Reportedly, the film has finished shooting its first schedule in Dubai. The team has now started shooting in Hyderabad since last Monday.

As per the tentative schedule announced, this commercial entertainer is going to lock horns with Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan – Rana Daggubati’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake, for the Sankranthi 2022 release.