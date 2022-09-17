Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who shot to fame in the Hindi Film Industry with her role in The Family Man, Season 2, will reportedly be seen playing the role of a princess in her new Bollywood venture. The top actress from the Telugu Film Industry will be paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and the movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Samantha.

The actress who has taken the time to craft her way up north carefully has picked the project by none other than Dinesh Vijan. This will be the fourth horror-comedy movie after Stree, Bhediya and Munjha by the Maddock Films. It has been reported that Samantha will be playing the role of a princess while Ayushmann will be playing the role of a vampire in this fiction story. It is to be believed that the actress has already signed the project and is currently discussing possible dates for shooting. The new horror comedy will be directed by Amar Kaushik, for which the script is being written by Niren Bhatt.

Samantha will also be seen in the Hindi version of Russo Brothers’ Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan, which is reportedly an action-packed series for Amazon Prime Video. In Telugu, the actress is currently working with Vijay Devarakonda for the movie Kushi and will also be seen in the science-fiction thriller Yashoda. On the other hand, Ayushmann is working on Dream Girl 2 and Doctor G.

