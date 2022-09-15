After Disney, Netflix is now getting ready for its annual virtual fan event, the Tudum 2022. The OTT platform released a new trailer with actors from across the globe, including Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Lilly Collins, and Chris Hemsworth, among many others, ahead of the event happening on 23 September 2022. Stay tuned for all the details on the upcoming movies, shows and games on Netflix.

The Netflix Tudum 2022 virtual fan event will release new and exciting information on all its upcoming shows like The Crown, Bridgeton, Alice in Borderland, Manifest, Squid Games, 1899, Glitch, and Emily in Paris, among many others. Movies like Enola Home 2, Heart of Stone, Beyond the Universe 2oth Century girl, Extraction 2, Slumberland, Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery and many others will also be giving out new information on release dates, teasers and cast on the upcoming Netflix event.

Tudum 2022 will feature five global events to highlight releases in specific countries. In India, The online event will begin at 11 am on 23 September 2022, where fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India on Netflix. Stars like Rajkumar Rao and Alia Bhatt represented the country in the teaser.

Watch teaser here:

Similarly, Tudum kicks off in Korea at 11 am KST on 23 September 2022 and at 10 am PT in two parts for United Sates and Europe. For Japan, the Tudum celebrations will begin on 25 September 2022 at 1 pm JST. The Tudum event will also feature exciting information on new games like Compass Point: West, Triviaverse, Stranger Things, Nailed It! Banking Bash among many others.

Upcoming shows of Netflix

Upcoming Movies on Netflix

Upcoming games on Netflix

