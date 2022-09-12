Disney’s D23 Expo was held at the Anaheim Convention Center, Los Angeles, United States of America between 9 and 11 September 2022. The conglomerate that flourished in the Indian OTT space merging with Hotstar announced its list of upcoming movies and web series at this biennial fan club event, D23 Expo, commemorating 100 years of reaching California. The long list of announcements also includes all projects of Disney’s subsidiaries, Marvel Studios, Lucas Films, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Here is the list of upcoming Disney movies you should watch out for under Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Under Marvel Studios, below is the list of some of their upcoming Disney movies.

#1 Captain America: New World Order – Anthony Mckie will be playing the new captain. Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson have also joined the cast for the sequel.

Release date – 3 May 2024

#2 Thunderbolts – David Harbour, Wyatt Rusell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko will be starring in this last film for Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Release Date: 26 July 2024

#3 Secret Invasion – This will be a miniseries with a cast including Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelson and Olivia Colman.

Release Date: 2023

#4 Warewolf by Night – This Halloween-themed Marvel Special Presentation will be starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donelly in lead roles.

Release Date: 7 October 2022

#5 Daredevil: Born Again – The Daredevil spinoff series will include the cast of Vincent D’onofrio and Charlie Cox in prominent roles.

Release Date: 2024

#6 Fantastic Four – The Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman and the cast of the movie is yet to be revealed.

Release: 2024

#7 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Directed by Ryan Coogler, the much-awaited movie in the list of upcoming Marvel movies, will be releasing soon according to Disney. The trailer of the movie was played at the event.

Release Date: 11 November 2022

Also Read: Mind-blowing fantasy drama shows that are similar to House of the Dragon

LUCAS FILMS

Below is the list of movies under Lucas Films announced at the D23 Expo

#1 Indiana Jones 5 – The 5th part will be the final part of the franchise which will be starring Harrison Ford as the lead character for one last time.

Release: 2023

#2 W.I.L.L.O.W – Disney announced this new TV series which will be a re-imagination of the 1988 fantasy classic of the same name. Warwick Davis will be cast for the titular role.

Release Date: 30 November 2022

#3 The Mandalorian – This Star Wars drama series will be casting Pedro Pascal as the main character. Jon Favreau and Gina Carano will also be seen for the third time in this TV series.

Release: 2023

#4 Tale of the Jedi – This Star Wars animated anthology series will comprise 6 short stories from the perspective of Count Dooku and Ahsoka.

Release Date: 26 October 2022

#5 Ahsoka – Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridge will be played by a new cast while Rosario Dawson will be playing the titular character in the new series.

Release: 2023

#6 The Bad Batch – The second season of this animated series was also announced at the D23 Expo.

Release Date: 4 January 2023

PIXAR & WALT DISNEY ANIMATION

The major announcements by Pixar and Walt Disney Animations at the D23 Expo are as follows,

#1 Mufasa: The Lion King – This new announcement by Disney is the prequel to 2019 The Lion King. This new movie will follow the story of Simba’s father, King Mufasa.

Release: 2024

#2 The Little Mermaid – This new announcement will be the live-action reworking of the classic animated movie of the same name. This new movie will star Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Release: Summer 2023

#3 Wish – This new launch will be an original Pixar story which will be set in Rosas, the Kingdom of wishes, where wishes come true. Ariana Debose will be voicing the lead role.

Release: Fall 2023

#4 Elio – This Pixar Original will follow the story of Elio an 11-year-old whose mother runs a top-secret military project. She will be on a mission to decode a strange signal from outer space.

Release: Spring 2024

#5 The Santa Clauses – In collaboration with 20th Television this sequel series to Tim Allen’s franchise will be coming this year.

Release Date: 16 November 2022

#6 Inside Out 2 – Disney has announced a sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature movie. Amy Poehler will be seen in the prominent role once again.

Apart from the above, the list includes many other movies that have been announced at the D23 Expo. Avatar: The Way of Water will be releasing this December after a 13-year wait. Disney in collaboration with Allu Entertainment has announced the making of Mahabharat, which will be coming soon on Disney+Hotstar. Disney’s first-ever princess Snow White will be making a comeback to the screens with Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the evil queen. Iwaju, Andor, Hocus Pocus –2, Armor Wars, Peter Pan and Wendy, Strange World, Elemental, Haunted Mansion, and Disenchanted are among the other new and upcoming Disney movies.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.