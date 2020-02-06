Hilarious memes on RRR release that will make you LOL

rrr memes

Ace director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited RRR has been officially postponed to 8 January 2021, much to the disappointment of the movie lovers. Taking to Twitter, the makers shared, “We understand this is a disappointment, but there’s going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you.” As the news broke out on Wednesday, social media had a field day as netizens came up with funny memes on RRR.

Here are a few hilarious memes that surfaced on the postponement of the RRR release date.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Malli Post Pone Chesi Summer Lo Odultaru 🥴 #rrr @memebuds_ for more

A post shared by ᴴᵃᵏᵘⁿᵃ ᴹᵃᵗᵃᵗᵃ✨ (@memebuds_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Audience Reaction 😃😃 Aina enni chudaledu 😲😲 #RRR #rajamouli #jrntr #ramcharan @alwaysramcharan @jrntr @ssrajamouli

A post shared by Comedy Plus Information CPIO (@comedyplusinformationofficial) on

