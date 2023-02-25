International awards are pouring in for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. The lead actors of RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan Tej, have been nominated for the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Actor Category. They will face off against Hollywood A-listers such as Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage, and Brad Pitt.

RRR is also up against Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train in the Best Action Movie category for the Critics Choice Super Awards. The nominees for the same were revealed on February 23, and the winners will be revealed on 16 March 2023.

The magnum opus which has been nominated for the Oscars under the Best Song category has also won multiple awards in the Hollywood Critics Association awards 2023. The movie took home awards for Best Stunts, Best Original Music, Best International Feature, and Best Action Picture. Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, was defeated by RRR.

RRR also bagged the Golden Globe for its internationally famous song, Naatu Naatu, and the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song. The action-thriller movie has made the country proud as it continues to be nominated for various international awards.

RRR is a periodic drama set in the 1920s directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhat, Ajay Devgn, and others in prominent roles.

