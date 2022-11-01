The Royal Australian Navy warships, HMAS Adelaide and Anzac, arrived at the Visakhapatnam Port on Monday to participate in the third edition of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE). Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, along with India, and other countries will be taking part in this naval exercise.

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) took to Twitter to welcome the Royal Australian Navy warships to Visakhapatnam, terming this exercise as the ‘Bridges of Friendship’. According to the press release by the Australian Defence Ministry, the Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) is one of Australia’s key regional engagement activities. This year, between September to November, they will cover 14 countries, a record-breaking number.

In an inaugural event held on Monday, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) band put up a show for an audience at RK Beach. The band, who are here as a part of the Joint Task Force of the Royal Australian Navy, played popular songs and enthralled a large audience comprising students, teachers, and the public. Organised to raise awareness regarding the importance of conserving the marine ecosystems in the Indian Ocean, the hosts also organised skits and drawing competitions for kids.

The event was organised by the Australian Consulate-General Chennai and was supported by India Youth for Society (IYFS) and Coding4Kids, two Vizag-based organisations. Officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) also participated in the event.

The Australian Defence Force, which will be in charge of the exercise, has scheduled to conduct military drills, training workshops, and athletic and cultural events for all participating countries. The main focus of the Royal Australian Navy will be to support humanitarian and security operations in the region while strengthening the stability and security in its immediate neighbourhood.

