The hot days of Vizag are well complimented by the breezy nights and that’s one reason to go out on dinner dates. Making it the right excuse to delve into some delicious food from across the city, these restaurants add an additional touch. With an open-air ambience and a bird’s eye view of the city, rooftop restaurants are a different vibe. If you are someone who likes to enjoy the open-air hotspots, here are a few rooftop restaurants in Vizag for your checklist.

Check out these rooftop restaurants in Vizag with a beautiful view.

#1 Infinity

One of the most loved restaurants, Infinity is a restaurant at the Novotel, Beach Road with the most mesmerising view defining its own name. Located right beside the shore, this rooftop restaurant offers a wide variety of food for you to enjoy along with some new-age cocktails. The top view of the bustling RK Beach Road brings the nightlife of the City of Destiny alive.

#2 Aarna Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

Located at Siripuram, the multi-cuisine restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating. With a long menu of delicious food, this rooftop restaurant is a good choice for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Offering Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Tandoor cuisines, it has a lot to offer for people with different tastes. A good family restaurant with a nice view of the city is a good evening dine-out.

#3 Horizon

Located at the iconic Dolphin Hotel, it is one o the famous restaurants among the locals. Named aptly as the Horizon, this rooftop restaurant offers a breathtaking view of the city. With palatable food and drinks, it is a good choice for family outings or a casual get-together with friends. Representing the culinary taste of the South of Vindhyas, the A la carte menu is open for lunch and dinner.

#4 Rooftop Gr8

Located at the Bheemili Novotel, the rooftop restaurant is worth the distance. A beautiful drive by the beach and some good food is a great date night option with your loved one. Far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this place also makes for a good weekend getaway from the city. With various other places to check out nearby, be sure to check it out this weekend.

#5 Upper Deck Bar & Lounge

A part of the newly opened Radisson blu, this rooftop restaurant offers mesmerising views of the resort along with the Bay of Bengal. With some good food, the place also has many parties organised on the weekends. Take a scenic drive to Rushikonda and set up a beautiful dinner date with a view for your loved ones to celebrate a special day. The rooftop restaurant offers global cuisine, so you can enjoy something different from others.

