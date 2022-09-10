Following the number of deaths caused by drowning in Visakhapatnam beaches, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) plans to introduce a battery-operated robotic boat named Lifebuoy, to rescue people from drowning.

The Visakhapatnam administration has resorted to using advanced technology to safeguard the lives of people who frequent beach visits. District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha inspected the demonstration of the robot built by the Vizag Safe company.

Also Read: Vizag Navy Marathon: Date, timings, categories and route map

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that this new innovation that can help rescue people from drowning can travel 7 meters in one second. With the capacity to save up to three people at a time, this robotic device can dive up to 600 meters deep into the water. The cost of the device has been priced at ₹5,50,000, said the Mayor. She added that the GVMC plans to buy the equipment in the near future.

The District Collector said that with the increasing number of tourists to Visakhapatnam, steps are being taken to ensure the safety of visitors to the Visakhapatnam beaches. He added that they plan to buy 5 lifebuoys very soon after getting permission from the government.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.