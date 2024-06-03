The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has taken a significant step towards enhancing the productivity of its blast furnaces and reducing production costs with the inauguration of Nitrogen Pressure Reducing Stations. This initiative is expected to facilitate a higher rate of Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI), enabling the replacement of costly coke with more affordable coal, thus driving down production expenses while boosting furnace efficiency.

RINL has been striving to increase its PCI rate from the current 100 kg per ton of hot metal to approximately 180 kg per ton at Blast Furnaces 1, 2, and 3 at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. This effort aligns with the company’s broader goal of optimizing operations and enhancing cost-effectiveness.

In a program held today at RINL, AK Bagchi, Director (Projects) and acting Director (Operations), officially inaugurated the Nitrogen Pressure Reducing Stations. These stations are designed to support enhanced PCI across all three blast furnaces, promising significant reductions in hot metal production costs and improved furnace productivity.

Terming the event a milestone, AK Bagchi praised the dedicated efforts of the project teams responsible for commissioning the Nitrogen Pressure Reducing Stations. He emphasized the critical need to reduce production costs and highlighted that such initiatives are pivotal in steering RINL towards a swift turnaround.

The event was attended by Chief General Managers, department heads, and other senior officials from the Projects and Works departments, underscoring the collective commitment to advancing RINL’s operational efficiency and cost reduction strategies.

Read also: RINL’s gesture to KGH