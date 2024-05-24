In a gesture, Rashtriya Isapt Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has handed over five battery-operated cars to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for the service of patients. The five vehicles, which cost around Rs 40 lakh, were formally launched by District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, and VSP director (projects), A K Bagchi on the hospital premises on Thursday.

The vehicles were given to KGH by RINL as a part of its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CEP) initiative. The battery-operated cars will be operated round the clock to take the patients, particularly pregnant and lactating women, children and the aged, to different wards on the hospital premises. Patients can make better use of the cars.

Lauding the gesture of RINL, Mallikharjuna said the battery-operated cars would be quite useful for the patients who visit the hospital. He handed over a special memento to Bagchi. Hospital superintendent, P Ashok Kumar, thanked the VSP management for coming forward to help the patients. Expressing happiness for taking part in such a programme, Bagchi said: “The VSP has been taking up activities for the welfare of society for the past several years.”

Being the only major hospital in North Andhra, KGH has been extending services to the people of the region and also to those belonging to neighbouring Odisha State. About 2,000 patients visit the hospital daily for treatment of various diseases. Earlier, Mallikharjuna and Bagchi drove the battery-operated cars on the KGH premises.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.