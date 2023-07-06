This week promises an exciting lineup of web series, offering diverse genres and captivating storytelling. From thrilling mysteries to thought-provoking science fiction, these shows have something for every viewer. With such an array of captivating stories, these web series releasing in the first week of July on our favourite OTT platforms are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch the trailers of these new releases to spark your excitement.

Here is the list of web series releasing in the first week of July on OTT.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a Tamil web series co-directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and debutant Swathi Raghuraaman. The main leads in the series are portrayed by Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy Balachandran. The story revolves around the journey of three generations of women as they travel across the country. However, their lives take an unexpected turn, completely disrupting their world.

Release Date: 6 July 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Adhura

Adhura is a supernatural thriller. In this thrilling series, the narrative centres around a boarding school where an inexplicable and mind-boggling series of events unfolds. Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav K Chawla, the show features Ishwak Singh, Rasika Duggal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The plot delves into mysteries that surpass our wildest imagination, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Release Date: 7 July 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach

The Horror of Dolores Roach is a contemporary series, based on a podcast of the same name, that explores love, cannabis, cannibalism, betrayal, and survival of the fittest, inspired by the Sweeney Todd urban legend. After serving 16 unfair years in prison, Dolores Roach returns to a transformed Washington Heights. Reconnecting with an old acquaintance, Luis, Dolores finds refuge and works as a masseuse in his empanada shop’s basement. However, her newfound stability is threatened, pushing Dolores to extreme measures. Starring Alejandro Hernandez, Justina Machado, K. Todd Freeman, Kita Updike, and more.

Release Date: 7 July 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Fatal Seduction

Thapelo Mokoena and Kgomotso Christopher star as the leading couple, Leonard and Nandi Motlatsi, in this gripping series. The story revolves around Nandi, who embarks on a dramatic weekend away from her husband with her troubled best friend, Brenda. There, she encounters Jacob, a seductive presence that sparks her desires and leads her to question her relationships. As past lies and secrets unravel unexpectedly, Nandi’s life takes a tumultuous turn.

Release Date: 7 July 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

This animated sci-fi anthology is a thrilling series that showcases ten futuristic visions rooted in Africa’s rich histories and cultures. Drawing on uniquely African perspectives, a talented new generation of animation creators envisions captivating worlds filled with advanced technology, extraterrestrials, spiritual entities, and fantastical creatures. Prepare to be immersed in an action-packed adventure that blends the best of sci-fi with the unique essence of Africa.

Release Date: 5 July 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

