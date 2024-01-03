Rattled by a series of resignations, the ruling YSRCP, it seems, is on a sticky wicket in the North Andhra region, particularly in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts, ahead of the general elections scheduled for March/April this year. The party’s decision to change or shuffle the sitting MLAs has come as a bolt from the blue for the present incumbents and some of them are parting ways with the party. Also, the aspirants who have no chance of getting the ticket and those who have been feeling suffocated in the party for long are quitting it.

It all started when the party released a list a couple of days ago naming new in-charges for as many as 11 Assembly constituencies, including Gajuwaka. It stirred the hornet’s nest and several leaders have started raising a dessent voice, while some others resigned from the party in protest. Raising a banner of revolt for naming new in-charge for Gajuwaka, supporters of MLA Tippala Nagireddy, at a meeting held recently, aired their ire at party North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subbaredy and demanded party ticket to either Nagireddy or his son Devan Reddy. They also made it clear that they would not work for the party if the high-command turned a deaf ear to their plea.

The simmering discontent has first come to the fore when party district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu made an exit from the outfit when he did not get any assurance on the ticket to contest from the Pendurty Assembly constituency. Similar was the case with S. Sudhakar, former chairman of AP Brahmin Corporation. A strong aspirant for the YSRCP ticket to contest from the Visakha South constituency, Sudhakar had differences with present MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. Having come to know that his chances of getting the party ticket was bleak, he deserted the party.

Mohammed Sadiq, corporator of the 39th ward, too quit the YSRCP following differences with Ganesh Kumar.

Shock for party

What came as a shock for the party was the resignation by MLC Vamsikrishna Srinivas whom the party nominated to the key post. According to the MLC, he is keen on being elected in direct elections and it may not be possible if he is in the YSRCP. Moreover, he has differences with some leaders in the party.

Big jolt

The party has received a major setback when a strong leader and four-time MLA Dadi Veerabhadra Rao submitted the papers on Tuesday. Feeling letdown, he along with his son Ratnakar and followers resigned from the party. Known as the non-controversial leader, he had served in various capacities during the TDP regime. Meanwhile, the YSRCP, undeterred by resignations, released the second list on Tuesday night announcing new in-charges for 27 more constituencies.

The new in-charges for combined Visakhapatnam district are: M. Bharat Kumar (Anakapalle) and Kambala Jogulu (Payakaraopeta).

This article is written by senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

