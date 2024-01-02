Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, a prominent leader from North Andhra, has resigned to the primary membership of the YSRCP. Announcing it on Tuesday, Veerabhadra Rao, who belongs to the Gavara community, said he took the decision as he was not given proper recognition in the party. Along with him, his supporters also quit the party. He sent his resignation letter to the party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Veerabhadra Rao, who had represented the Anakapalle Assembly constituency during the period between 1985 and 1999, served as the State Minister for Information and Public Relations during the NTR tenure. He had also served as an MLC during the TDP rule. Veerabhadra Rao quit the TDP in 2013 and joined the YSRCP. However, he resigned from the party in 2015. After maintaining a low profile for sometime, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao joined the YSRCP again in 2019.

A post-graduate from Andhra University, Veerabhadra Rao established Sarada Educational Trust and has been contributing his bit to the development of education. According to reports, Veerabhadra Rao is likely to join the Jana Sena Party. Meanwhile, Y V Subba Reddy, North Andhra regional coordinator, said that those who have no chances of getting the party ticket to contest the coming general elections were leaving the party. “Resignation by Veerabhadra Rao will have no impact on the party,” he maintained.

