One of the leading OTT platforms, Amazon Prime Video, has entertained us with several movies and web series such as Vaarasudu, Farzi and more in February. Nevertheless, the month of March looks just as entertaining as the OTT platform is all set to release new content. The list is packed with promising content, making it worth the wait. So look forward to these web series and movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video this March.

Here is a list of web series and movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video in March.

Victoria: Ek Rahasya

Ankita and Siddharth arrive at a mysterious Hotel Victoria in Scotland. Upon their landing, they are received by the eerie hotel manager, who is also the only resident of the lodge. The couple starts having paranormal experiences during their stay. Directed by Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni, this Marathi film stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Pushkar Jog, Aashay Kulkarni, and others.

Release date: 2 March 2023

Made in Bengaluru

The tale of Bangalore city, that inspires people to call it home without a doubt. Suhas leads a startup with his friend that is waiting for investors. However, on his journey, he faces failure and learns an important lesson about his home, Bangalore. Directed by Pradeep Sastry, this Kannada film features Prakash Belawadi, Madhusudan Govind, Puneet Manja, and others in lead roles.

Release date: 1 March 2023

Black Adam

5,000 years after gaining mighty powers and imprisonment, Black Adam is finally free of his earthly confinement. Now he has unleashed his full power on earth, to do justice on his own terms. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this DC film stars Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, and others. It is a spin-off of Shazam, from the DC universe.

Release date: 15 March 2023

Daisy Jones and The Six

The series follows the 1970s hit band Daisy Jones and The Six through their journey of success and disbandment. Presented in a documentary style, this fictional story explores the reason behind the band’s separation. Based on a book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, this mini-series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and others in eminent roles.

Release date: 3 March 2023

DOM- Season 2

Victor is a police officer, who has committed his life to fighting narcotics. However, his son Pedro is a drug addict, who grows up to lead Rio de Janeiro’s most wanted crime group. Created by Breno Silveira, this Portuguese series stars Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani, Raquel Villar, and others in plot-defining roles.

Release date: 17 March 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.