Renowned stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta is all set to tickle the funny bones of Vizag residents with Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta, a Hindi stand-up comedy show, on Saturday, 26 August 2023. Ravi, drawing inspiration from his upbringing and the everyday experiences of his community, promises an evening filled with cutting sarcasm and irrepressible tongue-in-cheek humour.

Hosted by The Grin Club, a popular stand-up comedy club, this event is eagerly awaited by the city’s comedy enthusiasts. With a stellar track record of hosting popular comedians like Rajasekhar Mamidanna, Inder Sahani, Vivek Muralidharan, and others, TGC ensures a top-notch comedy experience for the audience.

The Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta stand-up comedy show by Ravi Gupta will take place at Hotel Ocean Vista Bay in Vizag. As a stand-up comedian who prides himself on his relatable humour, Ravi hit millions of views on his YouTube channel and toured numerous cities in India. This weekend’s show marks his first appearance in the City of Destiny.

