A new year means a new you, and it also means new films and new seasons of your favourite series. Here are some movies and web series, as good as your New Year's resolutions, that are releasing, or have already been released, on Disney Plus Hotstar this January for you to enjoy.

Here are the movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar this January.

Mukundan Unni Associates

The film narrates the story of ferocious advocate Mukundan Unni, played by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Mukundan Unni is on a quest to find success in the materialistic world, now which he goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants. His actions to achieve this success create a dark comedy for the viewers to enjoy. The film also stars Arsha Baiju, Tanvi Ram, Sudhi Koppa and others. Mukunda Unni Associates is set to release digitally on Hotstar on 13 January 2023. The film was directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak.

The Last of Us

The show portrays the journey of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, in a post-apocalyptic world. “The most authentic video game adaptation yet,” says the director, Neil Druckmann. The adaptation of the PlayStation game, The Last of Us, is set to be released on 15 January 2023 on Hotstar.

Jhansi S2

The web series Jhansi, starring Anjali, is back with another season of action-packed entertainment. Chandini Chowdary, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Kalyan Master and others star in the web series alongside Anjali. The season comprises 6 episodes in total and is directed by Thiru Krishnamoorthy. The web series will be released on 19 January 2023 on Hotstar.

Taaza Khabar

The internet sensation Bhuvan Bam is here with his comedy web series, Taaza Khabar. The story shows how the life of a sanitation worker is changed when he gains an interesting power. The constant conflict between magic and miracle is entertaining to watch. It was released on Hotstar on 6 January 2023, and it is directed by Himank Gaur. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Deven Bhojani also star in the series.

The Menu

The story revolves around chef Julian Slowik and his plan to provide a vengeful experience to a few carefully selected individuals. He brings his plans into action under the guise of providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Julian Slowik is played by Ralph Fiennes, the film stars other remarkable actors like Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Hong Chau. The film is directed by Mark Mylod and has been available on Hotstar since 4 January 2023.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2

The animated series is the second season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This season focuses on the Bad Batch, who were introduced in the first season and their attempts to survive in the post-war world. The season premiered on 4 January 2023 on Hotstar. The return of Dee Bradley is highly anticipated by Star Wars fans.

Chasing Waves

The Hotstar original series documents Japan and aims to enrich its surf culture, which makes Japan one of a kind. The documentary features exceptional surfers like Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki, Sara Kohrogi and others. The docu-series captures the beautiful coastline of Japan and takes the viewers on a surfing journey with extraordinary cinematography. The series is directed by Jason Baffa and has been available on Hotstar since 4 January 2023.

