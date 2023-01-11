When was the last time a female lead outperformed the male protagonist in a commercial Telugu cinema? In one such instance of an entertaining and electrifying display, the young sensation Sreeleela starred opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s Dhamaka. Released on 23 December 2022, this commercial action comedy marked Ravi Teja’s comeback after a series of disappointments throughout the year. After a grand run at the box office, Dhamaka has locked its OTT release date on a leading digital platform this month.

Read on for more details about Dhamaka OTT release date and digital streaming platform.

The film’s plot revolves around Swamy Vivekananda Rao, a middle-class man leading an unsatisfactory and unsuccessful life. He falls in love with Pranavi Reddy, his sister’s young and charming friend. On the other side of the story, a clash ensues between two businessmen over a multi-million firm. How is Vivekananda linked to this rift over ownership? How will he deal with this?

The film received a positive response from a majority of the moviegoers, while a few had contrary opinions. Sreeleela’s performance, especially in dance numbers, left the audiences mighty impressed, with many calling her an equal match to Ravi Teja’s energy.

Now, Dhamaka has sealed its OTT release date, marking the completion of its 4-week BO run. The Ravi Teja starter will digitally premiere on Netflix on 22 January 2023. The actor will be next seen in Bobby’s multi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, alongside Chiranjeevi.

