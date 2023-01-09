Every time we browse through our phones in search of entertainment, the OTT platforms always manage to come up with the best solutions. Marking yet another enthraling week ahead, the digital platforms have loaded themselves with a set of new releases. This week of January, two interesting Malayalam movies, a Kannada flick, and others are releasing on OTT. Make sure to check them to drive away your laziness.

Read on for the list of movies releasing this week of January on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others.

Mukundan Unni Associates

The film narrates the story of ferocious advocate Mukundan Unni, played by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Mukundan Unni is on a quest to find success in the materialistic world, now which he goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants. His actions to achieve this success create a dark comedy for the viewers to enjoy. The film also stars Arsha Baiju, Tanvi Ram, Sudhi Koppa and others. Mukunda Unni Associates was directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 13 January 2023

Thattassery Koottam

Thattassery Koottam is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Anoop and stars Arjun Ashokan, Siddique, and Priyamvada Krishnan in key roles. The plot follows Sanju, a young man hailing from a traditional goldsmith family. How unfortunate events take over his life when he falls in love with Athira forms the crux.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 13 January 2023

Head Bush

Directed by Shoonya, Head Bush is a Kannada film starring Dhananjaya and Payal Rajput in the lead roles and Balu Nagendra, Vasishta Simha, Devaraj, and others as supporting characters. Based on Agni Sridhar’s autobiography, My Days in the Underworld, the political crime drama follows the underworld, gangs, and guns.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 13 January 2023

Dog Gone

Based on a true story, Dog Gone follows a father-son duo on a search for their lost pet. How the adventure reignites the bond between the two forms the crux of the plot. The movie was directed by Stephen Herek and stars Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Susan Gallagher, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 January 2023

Noise

Directed by Natalia Beristain, Noise stars Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz, Kenya Cuevas, and others in crucial roles. A mother on the search for her lost daughter approaches a support group. There, she finds several other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 January 2023

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Directed by Colette Camden, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is a true-crime documentary film. This docu-film follows a happy-go-lucky Kai, a happy-go-lucky hitchhiker. How he goes from being a loved internet sensation to the accused in a shocking murder is summarised in this film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 January 2023

