The satellite and digital release rights for SS Rajamouli’s next ambitious venture RRR have now been acquired by PEN Ltd. After the most successful venture of Indian cinema’s history Baahubali, which later got acclamation globally, audiences have been highly anticipating his next release.

RRR features an ensemble cast including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The movie is said to be set in British-ruled Hyderabad. It is said to be a fictional story of India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The production house of the movie, DVV Films had already been teasing the motion posters of the lead characters played by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Ajay Devgn too has joined hands in producing this big-budget project.

On Wednesday, 26 May 2021, the official Twitter handle for PEN INDIA LTD. tweeted about acquiring the digital and satellite release rights of RRR. “We are delighted to announce the official DIGITAL & SATELLITE partners for India’s Biggest Film RRR Movie,” the tweet said. The distribution company also thanked SS Rajamouli and DVV productions for choosing them.

The tweet came in with a 40-second long announcement video. The digital release rights of RRR have been grabbed by Zee5 for regional languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The original Telugu version will stream on Zee5. Whereas streaming rights for the Hindi version have been acquired by Netflix. Digital rights for foreign languages like English, Portuguese, Turkish, Spanish and Korean have also been backed by Netflix.

Satellite broadcasting rights of RRR were also announced in the teaser. While Zee holds the rights for Hindi, Star has acquired the movie rights for all the South-Indian languages.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of such a global, ambitious project. RRR was actually slated for a theatrical release earlier in January 2021. The team then had to postpone its release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie has now been given an October 2021 release date.