“Olympic Bronze Medalist, and Brand Ambassador of Vizag Steel, PV Sindhu is a new generation sports personality and a pride to the country and Vizag Steel”, said DK Mohanty, CMD Additional Charge, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL). On her first visit to Vizag, after winning the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics, PV Sindhu was felicitated by RINL for her recent success at the Olympics.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Mohanty highlighted PV Sindhu’s achievements and contributions to Indian sports. He also shared how she has promoted the image of RINL-Vizag Steel globally as its brand ambassador.

He said that RINL’s synergy with Sindhu would help the company to reach greater heights in serving the stakeholders. “RINL is active in promoting and strengthening sports activities in Vizag and maintaining its sports infrastructure in Ukkunagaram. Employees, and their children, frequently make use of all these sports facilities,” he added.

Expressing her gratitude to the management for reposing trust in her, by making her the brand ambassador of RINL-Vizag Steel, PV Sindhu acknowledged the support of RINL in encouraging sports. She praised RINL for the several sports initiatives they are undertaking.

The sportster also endorsed the Fe 550 D TMT rebar which was recently launched by RINL.

On her visit to Vizag, a slew of events took place where PV Sindhu, along with the CMD and Directors of RINL, released the magazine Digantika which has stories and experiences of women employees at RINL to understand what motivated them to forge a steel-willed relationship with the organization. She flagged off the Freedom Run, at Colonel CK Naidu Ukku Stadium, and also played a friendly match with RINL CMD, Directors and School Children in Ukku Indoor Stadium. Sindhu later inaugurated CISF Badminton Hall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asked every Olympian to promote nutrition and sports among school children. In line with this, PV Sindhu interacted with the children of Visakha Vimala Vidyalayam, Ukkunagaram, and spoke on the importance of nutrition and the benefits of playing sports. Sindhu also visited Arunodaya Special School in Vizag and interacted with special children.

On her part to encourage sports in Visakhapatnam, PV Sindhu is slated to start a badminton academy in the city. The State Government has already granted her land for the academy and the plans are soon to be set in motion.