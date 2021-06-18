Badminton players of Vizag have a reason to rejoice. The Vizag city will soon house a badminton academy and sports school by the very best of the country, PV Sindhu. Bringing the years-long discussion to a close, The Andhra Pradesh State Government has formally allotted two acres of land for Sindhu’s badminton academy. PV Sindhu has brought laurels to the Telugu-speaking states by becoming the first Indian shuttler to win a Silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

The badminton academy in Vizag was first proposed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when Sindhu became the women’s singles world champion. The land has been allocated by the State Government to promote sports in the state. PV Sindhu has said that the academy will be built at the cost of Rs 10 crores. The State Government, in this regard, has issued a GO on the same. The GO states that the site located at Chinagadili in Vizag Rural under survey no. 72 and 83 has been allotted for the badminton academy. Post the allotment of land to the ace shuttler, alienation and registration processes are in the process towards the materialization of this endeavour. The property has also been transferred to the Department of Youth Services and Sports for the setting up of PV Sindhu’s Badminton Academy.

This initiative is being wholly supported by the state government and the state has allotted the land in Vizag to the PV Sindhu badminton academy totally free of cost. The Government also made it clear that the allotted land should be used only for training purposes and should have a separate access road. It was also asserted that the academy should provide training only to the talented sportspersons among the poor. In this regard, the training is said to be completely free of cost. This academy will be the first non-profit Badminton Academy in the state.

A badminton academy was always on the cards in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised 15 acre land for the Gopichand Academy in Amaravati.