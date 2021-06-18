To keep a check on water problems in Visakhapatnam, proposals have been made for the construction of a pipeline at a stretch from the Yeleru Reservoir or Polavaram to Visakhapatnam, so as to permanently address the drinking water problem in Visakhapatnam. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3500 crore – Rs 5 lakh crore, will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Thursday, MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Agriculture Minister and District Incharge Kanna Babu and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao conducted a joint meeting on the ongoing development works and the new works coming in Visakhapatnam by GVMC in the next three years.

GVMC has drawn plans for the construction of convention centers in the eight zones in Vizag. Each convention center will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore with a capacity of 1000 people. These structures are to be completed over the next three years. For the construction of convention centres, some of the funding will be allocated from the MPLADS scheme, while some amount will be fetched through CSR funds.

MP Vijayasai Reddy said that plans are to create infrastructure in the slums under GVMC limits. In line with the promises made in the GVMC elections, infrastructure will be developed in the 790 slums in the urban area. Repair works, allocating Rs 10,000 per house, will be carried out at housing complexes built under the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

GVMC would take up a ward development plan in a total of 98 wards under their limits. These development works by GVMC will be with an estimated cost of Rs 5-10 crore, focusing on infrastructure, roads, drainage, parks and other development work. It may be recalled that works are underway to develop Mudasarlova Natural Park into a world-class park in Vizag. With ideas taken from world-class parks in the country, Mudasarlova Natural Park will be developed as another tourist hotspot in Vizag with a natural park in the 70-acre reservoir and another 80 acres of greenery. The development will be jointly taken up by VMRDA, GVMC and AP Urban Greening and Beautification Corporation.

Further, as part of the promise made during the recent GVMC elections, the Rajya Sabha MP said that they will build a retaining wall on the slopes and build stairs to climb up the hill for those residents living in the hilly areas.