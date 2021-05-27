Works are underway to develop one of the oldest parks in Vizag, Mudasarlova Natural Park into a world-class park. The officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and MP Vijay Sai Reddy visited the park in Vizag on Thursday morning and observed the necessary changes to be taken place in the park premises.

It had been earlier announced that Mudasarlova Park would receive an upgrade worth Rs. 50 crore. The GVMC planning department was asked to take ideas from the natural parks in other parts of the city and countries, so as to make renovation works in those lines, beating their standards. The MP shared his ideas with the GVMC officials on converting the dilapidated Mudasarlova Natural Park into another tourist hotspot in Vizag.

The natural park is spread over a 70-acre reservoir and another 80-acre greenery. The park will be developed through PPP mode, and the finances will be procured through CSR funds. The proposal will garner around Rs 50 crore for the project. The development will be jointly taken up by BMRDA, GVMC and AP Urban Greening and Beautification Corporation. GVMC is going to invite interested agencies to partake in the bidding process. Based on the suggested themes, budget, they are to decide the investment model and appoint the consultant.

The MP suggested adding attractions like Miniature Village, Aladdin Magic Lamp, Mini Vizag, Jungle Book Tree, Family Play area and Water Sports Hub. As part of the development, 40 percent of the land is to be left for greenery, various types of plants including bonsai. Along with the green pastures, a floating solar power plant is also being built by the GVMC over Mudasarlova Reservoir under the Smart Cities Mission in an area of 20 acres.

The Mudasarlova park is said to be the oldest park in Vizag and owes its legacy to the British times when it was constructed. This park is located at Hanumanthawaka, around 25km from the city, and stands near the Mudasarlova reservoir. It is only due to neglect in the past few years that this picturesque valley has seen very meagre footfalls. The park, with its development proposals and State involvement, is bound to bring in not only more tourists but also more photographers who will publicise the place further.