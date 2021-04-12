Surrounded by the lush green cover, the park is said to be one of the oldest parks in Vizag. Besides being a popular local picnic spot, the facility also houses a golf club on its premises. In the latest development, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to develop the park with state-of-the-art facilities. During the recent council meeting, the civic body of Vizag accorded in principle the approval to offer a facelift to the Mudasarlova Park with a proposed budget of Rs 50 crore.

Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, informed that a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be floated soon. Sharing further details, he said, “We will invite the interested agencies to partake in the bidding process. Based on the suggested themes, and the allocated budget, we will decide the investment model and appoint the consultant.” Mentioning that the project is still at a preliminary stage, Mr Rao said that revamped Mudasarlova Park would serve as a great recreational destination for residents as is located pretty close to the city.

It may be recalled that a floating solar power plant was built by the GVMC over Mudasarlova Reservoir under the Smart Cities Mission. Set up in 20 acres, the plant was installed in 2018 with an investment of around Rs 11.36 crores. It has a 2 Mega Watts (MW) capacity with a fixed tilt. In 2020, the solar power plant was also featured by the world-renowned news channel, National Geographic, on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.