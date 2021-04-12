In connection with a theft that happened sometime in last month, Visakhapatnam Police has nabbed two suspects in the city today. The suspects’ names are Kilaparthy Rama Krishna and Patnala Ramu. All the stolen property, worth Rs. 13, 64, 000 in money and gold, were recovered from them.

The complaint regarding the theft was filed, with Vizag Police, by Narava Ram Babu, a 60-year old man living in Lalitha Nagar, Akkayyapalem on 9 April 2021. It was reported that the theft happened sometime between 5 March 2021 and 7 April 2021, from a cupboard in the complainant’s house. Approximately, 630 grams of gold and Rs. 14,000 cash were reported stolen.

In response to the complaint, Visakhapatnam Police got into action and formed special teams to investigate the theft and locate the accused. After intense inquiry, and evidence gathering, reliable information was obtained about a suspect’s whereabouts.

30-year-old Kilaparthy Rama Krishna was arrested at TSR Complex in Visakhapatnam. A part of the stolen property was recovered from him. Based on his confession to Vizag police, 50-year-old Patnala Ramu was arrested as the second suspect, and a co-conspirator, in the theft. The remainder of the stolen property was found with him.

Visakhapatnam Police commended members of the investigation team, including Ch. Simhadri Naidu, Inspector of Police, East Crimes, M. Avatharam, Inspector of Police, Harbour Sub-division, Crimes and G. Rama Chandra Rao, Inspector of Police, CCS, 4 DSIs, and other police officers in the team, for their swift work in the theft case.