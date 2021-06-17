In the past few days, the rain gods have been merciful on the skies of Visakhapatnam, spraying a fair amount of rain. And even when it hasn’t rained, the sky has been cloudy and the lower temperatures have hovered around 28 degrees Celsius during the day. Cool breezes have prevailed through various parts of the city, especially near the coast. And as per the forecast, this pleasant weather is likely to continue over the next week or so, if not get better, in Visakhapatnam.

On 17 June 2021, a generally cloudy sky is predicted with a dash of rain in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The weather on Friday, 18 June 2021, is much more promising, with chances of one of two thundershowers. Very light rain/drizzle or none is forecast for this weekend where the higher temperature might come down to 30 degrees Celsius while there is a possibility of thunderstorms on 22 and 23 June 2021.

Date:17-06-2021/18:25 HRS IST: Moderate thunderstorm likely to occur at one or two places over VISAKHAPATNAM district within next 03 hours. It will be accompanied with strong gusty winds reaching 45 kmph or more. It could be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall. pic.twitter.com/wnlNruxXUp — Cyclone Warning Centre Visakhapatnam (@cwcvsk) June 17, 2021

In line with the weather forecast, fishermen in the North Coastal Andhra and Yanam region have been advised to not venture into the sea on 17 and 18 June 2021.

Though there has been no official reading yet on the impact of the Southwest Monsoon in the Visakhapatnam region, from the looks of it, the onset of the Southwest Monsoon has closed off the chapter of Summer 2021 and has relieved the citizens of Vizag from the heat. And with the ongoing lockdown, people in Visakhapatnam have been enjoying the beautiful weather through the week, right from their balconies.