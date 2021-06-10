The past two days in Visakhapatnam have witnessed a respite from the torrid weather conditions with pleasant showers of rains and gusty winds. On Wednesday evening, heavy rain was witnessed in many parts of the city, bringing down the temperature. With rains for about an hour, social media sites have been flooded with posts and videos of rains by the Vizagites.

Reportedly, a cyclonic circulation lies over the East Central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal between 4.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and its neighborhood around 11 June. The impact and its effects would be significant in the subsequent 24 hours.

As per the report by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoons have further advanced into the entire central and some parts of the North Arabian Sea already. The southwest Monsoons will have an impact on the entire Konkan region including Mumbai and most parts of interior Maharashtra. The monsoons will also impact some parts of the south Gujarat region, some more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of central Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of North Bay of Bengal on June 9. It is likely to advance into the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, entire West Bengal, Bihar, and parts of east Uttar Pradesh during next 2¬3 days. “For the next 3-4 days, thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh”, said IMD Amaravathi Director S Stella. As per the weather update, Visakhapatnam is likely to receive rains for the next 3 days.

Also with strong winds speed reaching 40-50 Kmph and very likely to gust over to 60 Kmph along the Andhra Pradesh coast, fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for the next three days.