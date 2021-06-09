IndianThe growth of OTT media platforms has been a reformatory to the television Industry. New concepts are getting a voice of recognition. Women in Indian television have always been stereotyped for being a love interest for the male leads, or a damsel in distress, fighting with her in-law. A rather helpless character. The dawn of OTT platforms has now led to a portrayal of realism on screen. Empowering women characters have also found their places in these stories. These women are strong, independent, and capable of their own achievements. In this article, we take a look back at some of the powerful female characters that glorified the webspace. They are phenomenal written characters that are layered with complexes of a common person. Here is the list of popular Indian web series that featured strong female characters

6 popular Indian web series that featured strong female characters:

#1 Tanya – Permanent Roommates

Considered to be the first Indian web series, Permanent Roommates, is a 2012 series created by The Viral Fever (TVF). A rom-com, Tanya and Mikesh were the most celebrated reel life couples. Tanya was put forward with the concept of marrying her boyfriend, who had returned from the US after 3 years.

Tanya instead of jumping into the opportunity decides to try for a live-in relationship, which was quite a forward decision given the timeline. Tanya, played by Nidhi Singh, boldly expressed her feelings and her needs. TVF along with Aha also brought out a Telugu remake of the series CommitMental later in 2020.

Where To Watch – TVF Play, Aha (CommitMental)

#2 Anjali Mathur and Kuckoo – Sacred Games

Sacred Games was undoubtedly the game-changer for Netflix. Produced and Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the 2018 series rose to utmost fame. The iconic performances left a deep impression on the audience, be it Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh or Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde.

Sacred Games also presented the iconic performances of Radhika Apte as Anjali Mathur and Kubbra Sait’s Kuckoo. While Anjali was a brave Police officer, firm about what she wanted and her investigation on the case. Kuckoo was a scarred yet brave transgender woman. She imbeds a character from the golden 80s era.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#3 Tara Khanna – Made In Heaven

Tara Khanna played by Sobhita Dhulipala, in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 web series. Tara is brave, unapologetic, and headstrong. She came from a deprived family but wanted big for herself. She became what she wanted through her own struggles. Owning her self-made wedding planning business. Sobhita Dhulipala, through her great performance, brought life to the character of Tara.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#4 Aarya Sareen – Aarya

Sushmita Sen’s comeback as well as debut on the OTT space was made through the 2020 Aarya. Inspired by international series like Ozark, Breaking Bad, Aarya was one of the prominent web series of 2020. Sushmita’s powerful role again established the fact of her versatility.

Sen’s Aarya Sareen is a caring wife, a compassionate mother, who looks out for her family. She knows the right and the wrongs. She is powerful and stands upright even at the death of her beloved. Aarya is quick in her decisions. Sushmita’s calm and composed structure gives a narrative to Aarya’s character.

Where To Watch – Disney+Hotstar

#5 DCP Vartika Chaturvedi – Delhi Crime

The International Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime, based on the infamous Nirbhaya rape case that shook the entire country. Delhi Crime is the fictional portrayal that chronicles the case and how it was solved. Written and directed by Riche Mehta, the show was packed with some great performances by Gopal Dutt, Rasika Duggal, Adil Shah.

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, played by the talented Shefali Shah, is the leading investigator of the case. Disgusted and moved by the horrific incident, she takes the matter into her hands. In the hectic conditions, she doesn’t give up and works day and night to catch the culprits. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is a dedicated woman and expects the same dedication from her officers. Her calm and rational approach, makes the culprits pay for their deeds in a lawful manner.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#6 Raji – The Family Man 2

Last but not the least, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic performance as Raji is sure to go down in history. Her debut in the Bollywood industry as well as the OTT space in Raj and DK’s The Family Man. The series that stars legendary actor Manoj Bajpayee, is quiet in the buzz. The action-packed comedic popular Indian web series has lately become a favourite. Family Man presented the audience with some unforgettable characters as JK, Milind, Srikant Tiwari, and his family

The second season debuts Raji, a Sri Lankan militant. She is strong and fierce. A highly trained personnel, who lived her life in the wilderness, and knows it. She’s a metaphor for a tigress. She is skillful in eliminating her enemies. Dedicated to revenge for the wrong met towards her and her family.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video