A dubbing artist breathes life into the character with their voice. With hours being spent on crying, laughing, mouthing dialogues, and even dramatizing a character is portrayed according to the whims and fantasies of the director. Of the dubbing artists that are popular in the industry, singer Sunitha Upadrashta has been vocal about the inversely proportional popularity that is got by dubbing, to the efforts that go into this art form. Addressing so, she asks a pertinent question if dubbing has a place in the 24 crafts? We rarely hear or acknowledge this talent of a dubbing artist. While we are aware of the tedious efforts that are put in the making, here are Tollywood actors who have ventured out into a never-entered space for that additional iota of entertainment that the movies aspire to deliver and excelled at dubbing for other artists.

8 Tollywood actors who excelled at dubbing for other artists:

#1 Nani

This was a first-off incident for this budding actor. Nani added his natural flair to the Telugu version of the Tamil film Ok Kanmani. It was a dream come true for Nani to work with director Mani Ratnam. Seizing this opportunity, Tollywood star Nani voiced over for Dulquer Salmaan.

#2 Charmme Kaur

Charmme Kaur is an actor, prouder, and businesswoman. She profoundly calls herself a ‘woman with the business’. Charmme lent her voice for the 2007 Telugu film Chandamama starring Navdeep and Kajal Aggarwal. Owing to a major and predominant role of the female lead in the film, Charmme lent her voice for Kajal Aggarwal.

#3 Swathi Reddy

Swati Reddy who is nicknamed Colours Swathi, is an actress, television presenter, and playback singer. She is also referred to as the girl of the Ashta Chamma movie fame. Swathi was the voice-over for the 2008 romance Telugu film Jalsa. She was the voice-over for Illeana D’Cruz who plays the role of a police officer’s daughter.

#4 Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen started her acting career as an eight-year-old in the 1998 English film The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. Since then, she has been predominantly acting in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada films. Nithya along with being the lead is a voice-over for Isha Talwar in the 2013 film Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.

#5 Satyadev Kancharana

The news break of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru being dubbed as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra, Telugu loyal viewers of Suriya’s films was exhilarated. With the news, the break came another good news of Satyadev lending his voice for Suriya’s character in the Telugu version. This is also the first instance wherein the regular dubbing artist of Suriya, Srinivas Murthy didn’t do the honors. With Sathya dev’s bass voice, it was an experiment that went well.

#6 Tarun Kumar

It’s almost inevitable for a son to not follow in his mother’s footsteps. Actor Tarun has turned into a dubbing artist following the footsteps of his mother Roja Ramani. Tarun who started his career as a child artist had lent his voice to Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in Anukoni Athidhi. Last seen in the 2018 film Idi Naa Love Story, In a Tarun was last

#7 Sivaji

Sivaji is best known for the timing in his comedy, and a celebrated actor and dubbing artist. With credits to his versatile talent, Sivaji was awarded the Best Male Dubbing Artist for the movie DIl. In the film Dil, Sivaji gave a voice-over for the lead actor Nithin. This noted artist also lent his voice for Nithin’s other movie Jayam.

#8 Sai Kumar

The list of Tollywood actors who excelled at dubbing for other artists is incomplete without this talented man. Sai Kumar Pudipeddi is a well-known actor cum dubbing artist, whose dialogues as a police officer are well celebrated. It is almost a wonder to recognize that the man behind the actor was Sai Kumar in the films Aahuti and Ankusham. Sai Kumar is also known to have lent his voice to the legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan for Khuda Gawah.