Arrangements are space for the army recruitment rally to be held at the port stadium in Visakhapatnam from midnight on 25 August.

As about 500 to 800 candidates are expected to attend the rally per day, preparations are being made keeping it in view. Installation of barricades, electric lights, and CCTVs at the stadium has been completed.

Counters have been set up for candidates’ waiting, registration, document verification and supervision of the selection process. Accommodation arrangements have been made for officials and staff, while barricades have been set up for candidates queue management.

Sign boards are being placed and work is progressing at a brisk pace. District Collector M N Harendra Prasad, who is supervising the arrangements, is giving guidelines to officers. Staff of various departments working in tandem to ensure that the candidates face no inconvenience.

Earlier in the week, the Collector chaired a review meeting where he directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the rally. The army recruitment rally will conclude on September 5.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu