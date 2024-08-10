Vizag, the City of Destiny, is often known for its beautiful beaches, hills, and mountains. But no matter how much you explore, it has more things to offer. In line with that, we’ve made a list that offers you a range of offbeat experiences beyond the typical tourist trail. So, if you want to explore the city’s hidden gems, here are six offbeat places to visit in Visakhapatnam that promise to make your outing memorable and adventurous:

1. Buddist ruins in Bojannakonda

Bojannakonda Buddist site, with its lush green surroundings, is often overshadowed by beaches and other famous places in Visakhapatnam. With a serene atmosphere, this site is known to have flourished between in 4th and 9th century AD. It saw the light in 1906, during an excavation led by Alexander Rim.

This excavation revealed pottery, seals, terracotta inscribed tablets, terracotta beads, gold coins from Samudra Gupta time, and some copper coins belonging to the Chalukya dynasty. This place, embraced by the hug of nature, is situated in a small village called Sankaran, about 40 km from Vishakapatnam, and it takes a little more than an hour’s drive to reach. A visit to this place will transport you back into the ancient civilization.

2. Unity in diversity at Ishaq Madina dargah:

Ishaq Madina Dargah is one of the most underrated places in Visakhapatnam, situated only a kilometre away from Ross Hill Church. This place is known for its breathtaking view. This shrine has historical records dating back to 1869, but the natives believe that this place is much older than that.

A saint named Syed Ali Madina is known to be buried here. This place comprises a dargah and masjid on the top, and is known for its welcoming atmosphere. You can experience a serene evening with a spectacular view from the top. At the bottom of the hill, this place also has one of the oldest graveyards of Abu Sarang’s descendants. Wear comfortable clothes if you are planning to visit the masjid.

3. Visit Visakha Museum

Visakha Municipal Corporation Museum, also known as Visakha Museum, was established in the year 1991. It is maintained by the State government, this place has musical instruments, old paintings, and military artefacts. They also have archived old pictures of the city displayed in their photo gallery. This place can be a peaceful retreat for all those history enthusiasts.

4. Eastern Ghats Bio-Diversity Centre in Yarada

This Biodiversity Park and Botanical Garden is one of its kind parks in Visakhapatnam. Spread across a 30-acre area, this was a small nursery that was later turned into a hub of ecological education and preservation spot by the Visakhapatnam Forest department. This has places like Aushadhavanam, Karthika Vanam, and Rashi Vanam help you to immerse yourself in nature.

5. Meghadri Gadda Reservoir

Located between hills and beautiful crops, Meghadri Gadda reservoir is the main source of water for Visakhapatnam city. One of the oldest reservoirs in the city, this place has picture-perfect sceneries and a serene atmosphere. You can also gaze upon a wide range of fish and birds here. It is a bit far from the city and often less crowded except for the weekends.

If you’re looking for offbeat places to visit in Visakhapatnam, this is a must-try.

6. Fishing Harbour

The Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour is a place that is often overcrowded. Nestled on the banks of the East Coast, this place is considered one of the largest fishing harbours in India. You can enjoy watching a mesmerizing view of the Bay of Bengal and get a glimpse of the vibrant life of fisherman communities here. Don’t forget to pack and take home some of their mouthwatering seafood!

With its rich blend of culture, history, and natural beauty, our city offers far more than what meets the eye. Beyond its popular beaches and hills, these offbeat places must-visit places in Visakhapatnam provide a deeper connection to the city’s soul.

Whether it’s stepping back in time at ancient Buddhist ruins, soaking in the peaceful atmosphere of Ishaq Madina Dargah, or exploring the ecological wonders at the Biodiversity Centre, each destination promises a unique experience. So, venture off the beaten path and discover the hidden gems of Visakhapatnam in this offbeat adventure!

