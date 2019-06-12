Constable suspended for extracting bribe from a bike rider in Vizag

A police constable and a home guard were suspended in Vizag for extracting a bribe from a citizen. The incident took place when the home guard and constable, from 4 Town Police Station in Vizag, conducted a vehicle checking drive on the National Highway in the city on Saturday night.

With a bike rider not possessing the requisite documents, the duo tried to extract an amount of Rs 400 from him. With the rider not carrying any cash, the policemen reportedly forced him to pay the amount via PhonePe app.

On receiving a complaint from the victim, Commissioner of Police, Vizag, Mahesh Chandra Laddha looked into the incident and issued suspension orders to the home guard and the constable.

“The accused extracted a bribe of Rs 400 from a bike rider while vehicle checking. The rider immediately dialed 100 and registered a complaint with us. While the constable has been suspended, the home guard has been taken out from the duty. It is the responsibility of the SHO to control the staff and ensure the staff under him is working properly. An inquiry is underway currently and if the inspector is found guilty, necessary action will be taken against him as well,” Commissioner of Police Mahesh Laddha said while speaking to media persons.