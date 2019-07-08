Speed laser guns, surveillance cameras to monitor vehicular traffic in Vizag

Road accidents have witnessed a worrying rise in Vizag over the past months. With many people losing their lives in lethal accidents across the district, the authorities have been adopting several measures to bring the road rage down. In an effort towards curbing the road accidents in Vizag, the police will be using speed laser guns and analytical surveillance cameras to monitor the vehicular traffic in the city.

As per the details provided by Vizag Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, the city commissionerate’s arsenal will soon be equipped with ten new speed laser guns to add to the already existing three guns. Laser guns will be used across the city to detect overspeeding. With the police receiving numerous complaints on the bike racing being conducted during late nights, special units will be deployed at certain places to keep a check on the activity.

Keeping a close eye on the city’s traffic round the clock, the authorities will be installing 150 analytical surveillance cameras to identify the violators. On the basis of the vehicle number plates of the violators, e-challans will be generated to their addresses. The cameras are also expected to gather data related to the vehicular traffic patterns and regulations at different junctions in the city.

Furthermore, the Police Chief assured that the citizens who inform the police about an accident will not be forced to stand as the witnesses in the case. Construction of subways between Thatichetlapalem and Maddilapalem, development of service roads on the National Highway, installing grills on road dividers, and conducting awareness programmes on a large scale are some of the other plans that are likely to see light soon in Vizag.

