Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Visakhapatnam on 29 November to launch and lay stone for various projects virtually. Modi will also take part in a roadshow and address a public meeting in the city.

According to District Collector M N Harendra Prasad, the Prime Minister will reach INS Dega by a special flight at 3:40 pm. From there, Modi will proceed to the AU Engineering College grounds, where he will address a public meeting, via Convent Junction, Railway Station, Sampath Vinayaka Temple, Siripuram Junction and SP Bungalow. From Siripuram Junction to meeting venue, the Prime Minister will take part in a roadshow.

Modi along with the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will launch a slew of projects from 4:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

He will address the gathering from 5:25 pm to 5:43 pm.

Later, the Prime Minister leave the venue for airport 5.45 p.m.

Special meet held

The District Collector had a special meeting with people’s representatives and higher officials of various departments and discussed arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister.

Local MP M Sribharath, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao (Gajuwaka), Ganababu (Vizag West), and P Vishnukumar Raju (Vizag North) were present at the meeting and made suggestions to the officials on the arrangements like seating, travel, and water supply.

The projects for which the Prime Minister will likely to lay stone virtually include NTPC hydro power project and Vizag rail zone building.

Meanwhile, leaders of trade unions and people’s organisations demanded a statement by Modi that the Centre would withdraw privatisation process of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

A padayatra was organised in Old Gajuwaka under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi on 24 November in support of the demand.

Later, addressing a public meeting, State CITU general secretary Ch Narasinga Rao called upon the people to further intensify the fight against the corporate forces in the country. He demanded a clear assurance from the Prime Minister during his visit to Visakhapatnam that the steel plant would not be privatised.

