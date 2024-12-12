With 2025 just around the corner, it’s time to reflect on the year gone by. One conclusion that can seemingly be drawn is that travel has been on an upward trend in India. As always, the urge to explore and know more about the world has gripped us, and Google has kept a careful record of the exact places most of us have wanted to travel to in 2024. Whether you’re curious or want to plan a last-minute trip from Visakhapatnam, here are 10 most-Googled travel destinations in India in 2024:

Azerbaijan







This country, a mix of European and Asian charm, became 2024’s top-searched destination for its unique tourist spots, which reflect both history and modernity. From the Sheki Khan’s Palace to the futuristic Flame Towers in Baku, Azerbaijan offers a spectrum of experiences. Easy visa procedures and affordability further made it a favourite for travellers.

Bali







The idyllic Indonesian island remains a dream destination. Known for its beaches, temples, and rich culture, Bali caters to everyone—from surfers and spiritual seekers to digital nomads. Whether you explore Ubud’s lush greenery, Canggu’s chic cafes, or Munduk’s waterfalls, Bali promises an unforgettable escape.

Manali







Situated in Himachal Pradesh, Manali is synonymous with snow-capped peaks, dense forests, and serene rivers. Key attractions include the Hadimba Devi Temple, the mystical Bhrigu Lake, and adventurous treks like Hampta Pass. For thrill-seekers, Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass are must-visit spots.

Kazakhstan







Kazakhstan captivates travellers with its dramatic landscapes and cultural treasures. Highlights include the Charyn Canyon, Astana’s futuristic skyline, and its 14-day visa-free policy for Indians.

Jaipur







The “Pink City” of Rajasthan continues to charm with its royal palaces, forts, and culture. Iconic sites like Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort draw history enthusiasts, while the local cuisine adds a flavorful touch to every visit.

Georgia







This gem from South Caucasus has it all—stunning mountain scenery, ancient monasteries, and a flourishing wine culture. Tbilisi’s cobblestone streets, the breathtaking Svaneti region, and hearty Georgian cuisine have made it a top pick for 2024.

Malaysia







Malaysia’s natural beauty and urban sophistication kept it on the travel radar. From Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Petronas Towers to the sun-kissed Perhentian Islands and Mount Kinabalu’s rugged peaks, the country offers a bit of everything for every type of traveler.

Ayodhya







Steeped in spirituality and history, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama. Pilgrims flock to its sacred sites, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Hanuman Garhi, making it a significant cultural destination in 2024.

Kashmir







Dubbed “Heaven on Earth,” Kashmir’s beauty remains unmatched. From Srinagar’s houseboats and Dal Lake to Leh’s adventure trails, the region promises to be a gratifying travel experience.

South Goa







South Goa is a peaceful alternative to its bustling northern counterpart. Its unspoiled beaches like Palolem and Agonda, lush coconut groves, and Portuguese heritage make it an ideal retreat for relaxation and cultural exploration.

Have you visited any of these most-Googled travel destinations in India in 2024? Comment below and let us know!

