When you come across the words, “cherry blossoms,” your mind might immediately wander to the gorgeous Sakura blossoms of Japan. Their beauty, after all, has earned them global fame, with people from all corners of the world making the journey to see them. However, did you know that India also has its own “cherry blossoms” that bloom across the country every autumn? It’s true! Each year, from late October through early December, regions in Northeast and North India come alive with pink and white flowers. If you’re itching to go on a trip away from Visakhapatnam in the coming weeks, here are 5 places with beautiful cherry blossoms to see in India that you can visit:

1. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is one of India’s top destinations to witness cherry blossoms. The city hosts the India International Cherry Blossom Festival every November, attracting visitors from around the world. The festival features cultural performances, live music, food stalls, and of course, cherry blossoms!

For those seeking a quieter experience, the outskirts of Shillong, including the Umiam Lake area and Shillong Golf Course, offer peaceful views of cherry trees blooming against misty hills. With its pink blossoms, scenic landscapes, and local Khasi culture, Shillong is a must-visit for cherry blossom enthusiasts.

Best Time to Visit: Late October to November

2. Thenzawl, Mizoram

Situated in Mizoram’s hills, Thenzawl is an idyllic, less-travelled location to enjoy cherry blossoms in late November and early December.

Known for its rich tribal heritage and lush landscapes, Thenzawl becomes vibrant as cherry blossoms bloom across its valleys.

This destination offers a peaceful experience where visitors can explore traditional Mizo culture amid beautiful pink hues. Popular spots for cherry blossom viewing include Thenzawl Deer Park and Vantawng Falls, Mizoram’s tallest waterfall.

Best Time to Visit: November to December

3. Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, cherry blossoms bring a delicate blush to regions like Kotkhai, Kumarsain, Baghi, Mashobra, and Kotgarh. Known for their horticultural heritage, these areas showcase apple and cherry orchards that support local farming traditions.

The Tirthan Valley, with its pristine rivers and forests, is a nature lover’s paradise, particularly beautiful during cherry blossom season in autumn,

Best Time to Visit: November (Autumn) and February to March (Spring)

4. Kohima, Nagaland

Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, also offers enchanting views of cherry blossoms in November. The unique culture and landscape of Kohima add a special charm to the blossom season. The cherry trees blooming around Kisama Heritage Village, near traditional Naga architecture, are a sight to behold.

Japfu Peak and Pulie Badze Wildlife Sanctuary provide scenic backdrops of dense forests and cherry blossoms. Visiting Kohima during cherry blossom season is particularly memorable, as it leads into the Hornbill Festival in December, a major celebration of Naga heritage.

If you're looking to plan a trip soon, Nagaland offers many reasons to visit!

Best Time to Visit: November

5. North Sikkim

North Sikkim’s high-altitude villages, Lachung and Lachen, offer cherry blossom experiences framed by the stunning Himalayan mountains. In November, the pink blossoms contrast beautifully with snow-capped peaks, creating a serene and scenic atmosphere.

Sikkim’s cherry blossom season is less publicized, offering a more secluded experience. Beyond the blossoms, North Sikkim features scenic landscapes like Gurudongmar Lake and the wildflower-filled Yumthang Valley.

Best Time to Visit: November

Whether you're drawn by the joyous festivals or the charming landscapes, India's cherry blossom season offers a pleasurable way to explore the country's natural beauty and cultural richness.

