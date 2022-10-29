December is over a month away, and the Christmas festivities have already kicked off in the City of Destiny. Last evening, Novotel Varun Beach on the RK Beach Road in Vizag organised a pomp cake mixing event, which attracted the participation of a dynamic crowd. Set on a wide open balcony, surrounded by merry decorations, the festive affair had a smooth run under the guidance of experienced hands.

A huge tray, loaded with a wide variety of dry fruits, was set for the participants to put their hands into action. The scores of enthusiasts then excitedly soaked the dry fruits in premium wine and rum, kicking off the event. The organisers artistically arranged the dry fruits to look like Santa Claus riding his reindeer sleigh. Tiny toddlers, the young, and the old from across Vizag partook in the fun cake mixing event with equal enthusiasm at the Novotel Varun Beach.

Here are some of the glimpses that sum up the evening.

Also read: Mentalist Suhani Shah takes Vizag crowd on an emotional rollercoaster

Cake Mixing Event at Novotel Varun Beach, Vizag 1 of 18 - +

The wine-soaked dry fruits will go into the plum cakes that will be baked by the hands at Novotel Varun Beach during Christmas.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.