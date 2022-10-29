As innocent children, a whole lot of us were fascinated by magic and imagined ourselves in the magicians’ shoes, entertaining people. The act, or rather the trick, of randomly disapparating things never failed to drop our jaws and made us want to whistle though we couldn’t. But adulting pushed all our fantasies aside, which lay untouched, just like the heap of toys we loved to play with as kids. Following her love for the art of magic and carving a profession out of it, Suhani Shah, a mentalist, today is a name that can be heard in several pockets of the country. Last night, she bamboozled the people of Vizag with her show ‘Kahaani’, organised by the Amaravati Comedy Club (ACC)), at Four Points by Mentalist Suhani Shah takes Vizag crowd on an emotional rollercoasterSheraton. Later, interacting with Yo! Vizag, Suhani Shah expressed her love and gratitude towards the audience for making her show a great success.

The show’s theme on 28 October 2022 in Vizag revolved around her ‘Kahaani’ and took the audiences into flashbacks of her rollercoaster past. Starting off with a narration as to how she fell in love with magic as a 6-year-old, Suhani soon got into her element of slipping into people’s minds. In a show that lasted a little over two hours, she performed mind-boggling acts of reading inner thoughts and craftily tricking the participants into bringing her the intended outcome. But what moved the audiences the most was the story behind her father’s line “The Show Must Go On”, which, to date, inspires her to get herself together to perform.

“Being a child prodigy, my childhood was a stark contrast to what people might assume it to be”, said Suhani reminiscing her early years as a stage performer. She walked the audience through the early stages of her career, where she had fame and a name but no friends to share her happiest moments with. “This was when my love for magic got deeper, and I started to explore the art more”, she said about how she attained perfection at what she was doing.

While people tagged Suhani to the titles of a magician, illusionist, mind reader, and many more, she recognises herself as a mentalist. Speaking with Yo! Vizag, Suhani Shah explained how illusionism, mind reading, and mentalism come under the umbrella of magic. “Like how Bharathanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and others are different forms of dance, magic has several branches with distinct features”, she explained.

Suhani is a self-taught artist who quit formal education after 1st grade. With almost 25 years of experience in stage performances, she is a happy soul with a never-ending motivation to entertain her audiences day in and day out. “Life is all about decisions, and the public’s decision to pay and visit my shows is what makes me a well-renowned name today”, she said, expressing her gratitude. On a closing note, she put her adoration for Vizag audiences into words and manifested more shows in the City of Destiny soon.

