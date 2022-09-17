P Raja Babu, 2013 IAS batch officer, took charge as the new Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner on Friday. Babu will be the successor of the outgoing G Lakshmisha, who served the position for nearly 11 months.

Babu, who pursued his post-graduation from Andhra University, expressed his attachment to the city. As the new GVMC Commissioner, he said he would continue to take forward the ‘Ban single-use plastic’ program and various other programs implemented by the former head. He also added that he would ensure all welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries on time. According to the new commissioner, urban planning and infrastructure development will be the main focus of GVMC. Lastly, he said he would work towards the aspirations of the people of Vizag.

After taking charge of the civic body, the commissioner met Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS. The commissioner had already interacted with ADCs, HODs and Zonal Commissioners and discussed the ongoing activities.

Early this morning, the commissioner also participated in the Indian Swachhata League held at the Dr YSR Central Park along with corporators P Appalakonda and Bipin Jain. They created awareness of the ban on single-use plastic.

On the other hand, G Lakshmisha, the former GVMC Commissioner, has been transferred and will now serve as the Special Officer, MIG project and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Urban Financing and Development Corporation (APUFDC).

