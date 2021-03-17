Prasanth Varma’s zombie thriller Zombie Reddy is set to release on an OTT platform. The film, starring Teja Sajja, Daksha Nagarkar, and Anandhi, hit the theatres on 5 February. Ending its theatrical run on a decent note, the film will soon be entertaining the audience on the digital platform.

The film will be released on Aha on 26 March. Announcing the same, Aha took to social media on Wednesday evening.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film was produced by Raj Sekhar Varma. Marketed as the first Telugu zombie film, Zombie Reddy was hailed for its technicalities. While the film was originally slated to release for Sankranthi this year, the makers pushed the release date to February.

Recently, it was also revealed that the Telugu flick Gaali Sampath will soon be making its digital premiere on Aha. On Tuesday, Aha announced that the Sree Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad starrer will be released on 19 March.

Zombie Reddy OTT release date details:

Platform: Aha

Date: 26 March