That the OTT tide has swept us off our feet isn’t a new fact anymore. The rapid penetration of the internet and staying confined to our homes during the lockdown last year has meant that the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Aha, among other sites, have emerged as our major entertainers. While cinema halls have opened doors to the audience, the theatrical run seems to have been minimised drastically, given the times we live in. Adding to the list, the Telugu film Gaali Sampath is set to release on the Telugu OTT platform Aha, just a few days after its theatrical release. The Sree Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad starrer, which hit the screens on 12 March, will be making its digital premiere just a week after its theatrical release. Taking to social media, OTT platform Aha shared the release date of Gaali Sampath.

“A fa fa fa faaa fun-filled entertainer coming your way!! Gaali Sampath premieres on March 19, only on Aha,” the OTT platform shared.

Directed by Anish Krishna and presented by Anil Ravipudi, Gaali Sampath features Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu as a father-son duo. Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, and Sathya are seen in other important roles. At the box office, the film has been facing a stiff competition from Jathi Ratnalu and Sreekaram, which released in theatres at the same time.

Gaali Sampath OTT Release Details

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: 19 March

Wacth Gaali Sampath trailer here: