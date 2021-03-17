In a step towards promoting eco-friendly means of commute, 20 e-bikes were launched at the Visakhapatnam zoo on Tuesday. The bikes were launched in the presence of N Prateep Kumar, IFS, (HoFF) and PCCF (WL) & CWLW, Andhra Pradesh.

Flagging off the fleet at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Mr Kumar said that the e-bikes were launched at the zoo premises as part of a sustainable initiative and the prevention of noise pollution. The officials initiated the facility for the visitors, to reduce the usage of diesel and petrol vehicles in the Visakhapatnam zoo area, he added. The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh is working to develop zoo parks as pollution-free zones across the state, Mr Kumar said.

While 20 e-bikes have been made available currently, the number is likely to go up in the coming days, depending on the demand and response from the visitors. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will be gradually transformed into a pollution-free zone. By using the e-bikes, the visitors can extract benefits from their health, get immense happiness by viewing the zoo animals, and also help in protecting the environment at the same time, said Dr Nandani Salaria, IFS, Curator, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam. The e-Bikes can be rented at the ticket counter near the main gate of Visakhapatnam zoo for Rs 50 per hour, with additional charges applicable after an hour, she added. It may be noted that a few roads within the zoo premises even underwent repairs to facilitate a smooth ride for e-bikes.

Rahul Pandey, IFS, CCF (Wildlife), Andhra Pradesh, P Ram Mohan Rao, IFS, CF, Visakhapatnam, Dr Gowri Mallapur, Veterinary Consultant, CZA, Zoo Volunteers, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park staff, and others participated in the launch program.