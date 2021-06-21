The month of June ends with a bang. We got to witness some great Indian movies and web series release on the OTT platforms, every week. Starting from Samantha and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 2, to the recently released Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram. With half of 2021 almost nearing an end, the OTT platforms have become serendipity at this time. Not only are some major projects releasing every week, but people are also getting to witness the aurora of Indie cinema to the mainstream. Makers never cease to surprise the audience with new releases every week. As the month of June comes to an end, a new set of OTT releases await to be streamed this week.

Find out more about all the new OTT movie and web series releases, across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, coming this week of June 2021.

#1 Grahan

Releasing early this week on the OTT platform is the period drama web series, Grahan. Having its premise built around the 1984 riots of Bokaro, Jharkhand. Based on the novel “Chaurasi” by Satya Vyas, the series is a fictional story, set in the real events of the Indian political timeline. In 2016, the Ranchi state reopened the case files of the 1984 riots. Coincidentally, the Special Investigation Task head officer, finds her grandfather to be one of the main culprits of the riots. The new web series will revolve around her seeking the truth. The series stars Jamtara series fame Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pavan Malhotra, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.

Streaming Date – 24 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#2 Ray

Ray is an upcoming anthology series adapted from the short stories of the legendary Satyajit Ray. The series is one of the biggest new releases on the OTT platform this week. Celebrating the legacy of the great author as well as a pioneer of modern Indian cinema, Satyajit Ray. The anthology series will star some of the great performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, and Harshvardhan Kapoor (whom we last saw in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero). The official trailer on the YouTube channel has more than 5 million views.

Streaming Date – 25 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#3 LOL Salaam

Narrating the story of a group of friends John, Khan, Naidu, Reddy, Varma, and Babai is the upcoming Telugu web series, LOL Salaam. To release the pressure built up, the group of friends decides to go on a road trip. Their car breaks down in the middle of the journey, leading them to land on a landmine. The comic thriller web series is on the list of anticipated OTT releases this week. Buzz started to form around for this hilarious series, after Natural Star Naani, tweeted about it.

Streaming Date – 25 June 2021

Where To Watch- Zee5

#4 Dhoop Ki Deewar

Waging high the theme of peace between the neighboring countries of India and Pakistan, Dhoop Ki Deewar, is a Pakistani drama series. The premise of the series is set around the Indo-Pak conflicts. The Zindagi original series has been written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan. The series will come along as one of the OTT releases this week.

Streaming Date- 25 June 2021

Where To Watch- Netflix

#5 Thaen

Another movie on the table of new OTT releases this week is Thaen. The title which literally translates to the word honey in English, Thaen, is directed by Ganesh Vinayakan. The Tamil drama movie is set in the humble backdrops of the Indian villages. Thaen has been screened at various film festivals including the Indian Panorama 2020 event in Goa. The movie received positive critical reviews at its initial release on March 19, 2021.

Streaming Date – 25 June 2021

Where To Watch- SonyLiv

#6 LKG

The 2019 Tamil political satire, LKG is directed by Prabu. The Telugu dub for the comedy-drama will soon be releasing on the OTT platform this week. The story revolves around LKG, a small-town dweller with the dreams of becoming the state Chief Minister. The movie stars J. K. Ritesh, Priya Anand in the lead roles.

Streaming Date- 25 June 2021

Where To Watch- Aha

#7 Jiivi

The 2019 V J Gopinath directorial, Jiivi, is a Tamil thriller drama. An underprivileged man, living his life in terms with the meager means of his life, plans for a heist and gets away with the crime. The intelligent script and an engaging screenplay make this thriller a not-to-be-missed movie. The Telugu dub of the movie will soon mark its streaming release on the OTT platform this week.

Streaming Date – 25 June 2021

Where To Watch- Aha